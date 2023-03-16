Shooting in Vallejo leaves 1 dead: Police

article

A man was fatally shot in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, marking the city's third homicide of 2023, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting that took place at the Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel at I-580.

Around 3:20 p.m., on the 2000 block of Solano Ave., Vallejo officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

Medical authorities declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Det. Jordan Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Det. Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.