Shooting investigation shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Antioch

article

The California Highway Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 in Antioch, just west of Laurel Rd. following a shooting, according to a Tweet sent by CHP Contra Costa.

Traffic in the area is backed up as a result. The California Highway Patrol is asking motorists to seek alternate routes if possible.

CLICK HERE FOR A REAL-TIME TRAFFIC MAP

There is no word on if anyone was struck by the gunfire. The California Highway Patrol tells KTVU they've just arrived on scene and will provide updated information later in the afternoon.