Shooting involving officer at Olympic Village in at Palisades Tahoe

A shooting occurred at the Olympic Village Inn at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley on Friday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 11:30 a.m., the sheriff described the shooting as a "critical incident," and that the state parks department is investigating what they described as an officer-involved shooting near the Olympic Village.

The sheriff said there is no danger to the pubic, and they did not give any more details.