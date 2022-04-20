Shooting suspect attempts suicide in San Leandro jail

San Leandro police say a Sacramento man who was arrested after allegedly firing off shots during a fight with his ex-girlfriend was found hanging in a jail cell.

The 33-year-old man, who was not identified, survived the encounter and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The situation was prompted on Sunday about 11:30 p.m. when San Leandro police responded to the 1100 block of Avon Avenue regarding a disturbance call for service.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the man allegedly fired several shots from his handgun into the air during the fight with his ex.

Police said the man "admitted" to officers that he "intended to kill both occupants of the home and report the killing to the police once he went home."

He was arrested for willfully discharging a firearm at or near a dwelling, among other gun-related charges, and was transported to San Leandro Police Department Jail.

On Monday about 2 a.m., a police service technician assigned to the jail conducted a routine wellness check at the jail and found the man hanging in his cell.

Three officers and a sergeant entered the jail and began CPR on him, police said, and he was revived.

San Leandro Police Department will ask an outside independent investigator to conduct an administrative review.

"This ensures that policies are adhered to and explore ways to mitigate similar incidents from occurring again," police said in a statement. "San Leandro Police also recognizes this traumatic event and is providing counseling to our staff involved."