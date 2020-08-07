Shoreline Fire in Contra Costa County fully contained, but suspicious

article

The Shoreline Fire that burned nearly 14 acres in Contra Costa County on Friday is fully contained. Investigators said while the cause is undetermined, the fire is suspicious.

Firefighters with Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department responded to the vegetation fire in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive and Regional Shoreline Park outside Port Costa at around 4:30 p.m.

Crews from Rodeo-Hercules, Contra Costa Fire, Cal Fire, East Bay Regional Parks, Vallejo Fire and Pinole fire departments assisted by providing coverage.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials said this was the largest fire so far in their district this fire season.