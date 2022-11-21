Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend.

In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol , the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.

Several citations were issued and two cars were towed.

Early Sunday morning in Richmond, sideshows were reported in four locations: 12th Street and Barrett Avenue, 2nd Street and MacDonald Avenue, Fred Jackson Way and Duboce Avenue and Centra Avenue and I-80.

Police say ShotSpotter technology picked up about 10 gunshots within 30 seconds at one location.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.