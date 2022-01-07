Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning Bahamian-American actor, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film "Lilies of the Field," has died. He was 94.

News of the legendary actor and filmmaker’s death was confirmed to FOX News on Friday by the Bahamas Foreign Affairs' office.

Poitier, who was born in Miami and raised in the Bahamas, was the son of tomato farmers before launching a career that went from small, hard-won theater parts to eventual Hollywood stardom. He became known for some of the first popular film roles to explore seriously the lives of Black Americans.

Poitier received critical acclaim for several films throughout his career, including "Porgy and Bess," "A Raisin in the Sun" and "A Patch of Blue." Other films included "Blackboard Jungle," "To Sir, With Love," and "In the Heat of the Night."

FILE - Actor Sidney Poitier attends the opening night of "Born For This" at The Broad Stage on July 20, 2017, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

In 1964, he became the first Black man and the first Bahamian to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies in the Field," in which a traveling handyman (Poitier) stops at a farm in the desert to get water for his car and meets a group of nuns who wish to build a chapel. He was later presented with an Honorary Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2001.

"Because it is a long journey to this moment, I am naturally indebted to countless numbers of people," Poitier said in his 1964 Oscar acceptance speech, grinning ear to ear as the crowd wildly applauded.

He also starred in "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,″ a landmark 1967 film that was the first mainstream movie to support interracial marriage.

In 1995, he became a Kennedy Center honoree and later received the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s "highest civilian honor," from former President Barack Obama in 2009. The White House at the time noted his work as a "groundbreaking actor, becoming the top Black movie star in the 1950s and 1960s."

"Poitier insisted that the film crew on The Lost Man be at least 50 percent African American, and starred in the first mainstream movies portraying ‘acceptable’ interracial marriages and interracial kissing," the Obama White House said in the 2009 statement.

FILE IMAGES - Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier is pictured in various shots holding his Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Lilies Of The Field', directed by Ralph Nelson, at the 36th Academy Awards ceremony, on April 13, 1964. Expand

"I chose to play only those parts that would reflect how I viewed myself and how I viewed my country,″ Poitier told the Associated Press in 1995. He also credited his groundbreaking roles to directors and producers who risked their careers to make such pictures at a time of social upheaval.

Poitier also went on to direct several films with largely Black casts, including "A Piece of the Action" and "Uptown Saturday Night."

Arizona State University’s new film school, The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, was named after him in early 2021. The university did not make Poitier, who had remained out of the public eye for some time, available for an interview. But his daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson told The Associated Press at the time that her father was "doing well and enjoying his family," and considered it an honor to be the namesake of the new film school.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.