Silicon Valley teachers union leader faces ‘hostile’ conduct complaint

The Brief Association of County Educators (ACE) President Riju Krishna — who frequently speaks at Board of Education meetings to advocate for better working conditions while at times criticizing leadership — is on paid leave for alleged "racially insensitive" behavior toward the office of education’s Black administrators. Krishna declined to comment on the specifics of the whistleblower complaint amid the district’s review.



The Santa Clara County Office of Education has placed the leader of a teachers union on administrative leave over a whistleblower complaint about "hostile" conduct — right as the union considers a strike.

Association of County Educators (ACE) President Riju Krishna — who frequently speaks at Board of Education meetings to advocate for better working conditions while at times criticizing leadership — is on paid leave for alleged "racially insensitive" behavior toward the office of education’s Black administrators. The March 5 complaint alleges Krishna undermined two Black district leaders with racially suggestive and provocative comments, but notes Krishna is not alleged to have used explicitly racist language. One alleged subject of Krishna’s conduct is Superintendent David Toston, according to the complaint.

"Ms. Krishna frequently creates visible spectacles during public comment and has repeatedly quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a manner that appears intended to shame or provoke County Superintendent Dr. David Toston, rather than to engage in thoughtful dialogue," the complaint reads.

The complaint further alleges employees reported hearing Krishna imply a lawyer for the office of education was behaving like an "angry Black woman." It also states Krishna publicly questioned the credentials of another Black employee.

The education office put Krishna on administrative leave in March, with some union members calling it retaliation. The union’s teachers have been working without a contract since last summer and have sat through two bargaining sessions with no agreement. The union is exploring the possibility of going on strike amid a wave of layoffs sparking concerns for student welfare and unmanageable class sizes. Krishna previously told this news outlet 95% of ACE members support a strike.

Krishna declined to comment on the specifics of the whistleblower complaint amid the district’s review.

"Over 24 years as a union member and educator, I have consistently stood as an advocate for students, working to elevate their voices and defend their right to equitable, meaningful education, in service of the students and the educators who serve them," Krishna told San José Spotlight.

Some union members — who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation by the education office — are defending Krishna.

"We are in contract negotiations. We have been working without a contract since last June. I believe that they’re trying to scare us," one member told San José Spotlight. "They’re saying, ‘We put your president on paid administrative leave, we can do it to you too.’ But all the allegations on that complaint are things she said in her capacity as president of the union. It had nothing to do with her as an (office of education) employee. This is a bunch of bulls—."

Other sources told San José Spotlight that Krishna, while well-intentioned, has faced disagreements over her leadership style. They voiced concern that the timing of the education office’s decision to put her on paid leave could undermine those critiques.

The NAACP of San Jose/Silicon Valley is getting involved, with leaders sending a demand to the education office on Wednesday to conduct a fair and independent investigation.

"We are not in a position to prejudge the outcome of any investigation, nor do we make accusations against any individual. That is not our role," President Sean Allen wrote. "Our role is to ensure that when allegations of racial hostility in a public institution are made, they are taken seriously, investigated transparently, and resolved accountably."

The office of education indirectly addressed Krishna’s situation in a March 18 statement. Agency leaders said paid administrative leave isn’t disciplinary or punitive, but is used when information warrants a formal review by an impartial — and potentially external — investigator.

"(The education office) respects the right of all employees to organize," Roger Gallizzi, assistant superintendent of human resources, said in the statement. "(The education office) recognizes the importance of public participation at Santa Clara County Board of Education meetings and respects the right of employees and their representatives to speak during public comment."

Toston’s office directed this news organization to the March statement when reached for comment.

Krishna has been with the education office for 24 years as a teacher. She also teaches at the Opportunity Youth Academy. She serves in her union leadership role in a volunteer capacity, though ACE and California Teachers Association dues pay for her time off from teaching while doing union business.

"She is tireless. She’s such an excellent teacher and is always working hard," former ACE President Tara Guerrero, who also teaches at Opportunity Youth Academy, told San José Spotlight. "She’s a huge advocate for everyone."