A Bay Area restaurant has just been named one of the top 50 restaurants in the world.

Singlethread Farms in Healdsburg is a 3-starred Michelin restaurant.

And now, it's ranked No. 46 on the World's Best 50 Restaurants in 2024.

Singlethread is known for its Japanese-influenced cuisine with fresh ingredients.

The owners wrote on social media that they're honored and proud of this recognition.

The No. 1 restaurant, by the way, is Disfrutar, located in Barcelona, Spain.

