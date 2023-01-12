Expand / Collapse search

Sinkhole closes stretch of State Route 92 in San Mateo County

By KTVU staff
San Mateo County
As of 3am this morning SR-92 has been closed in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole. Photo: CHP Redwood City 

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - State Route 92 on Thursday was closed in both directions along a 4-mile stretch between Skyline Boulevard – also known as Route 35-- and west to Pilarcitos Creek Road.

Caltrans crews need to fix a large dip in the road caused by the storms.

There was no estimate for the reopening of Route 92, also known as San Mateo Road.

