Six Flags announces new pandemic-tailored Halloween event at Vallejo theme park

As people contemplate how to safely celebrate Halloween amid the pandemic this year, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo on Tuesday invited guests to its new BOO 2020! event, specially tailored for the entire family with safety protocols in place.

The park said the daytime celebration will premiere on Oct. 17 and feature Halloween-themed animal presentations, decorations around the grounds, and not-so-scary activities, all set up in a safe environment that adheres to federal, state, and local health guidelines. Guests will be invited to wear costumes for trick-or-treating and costume parades.

The modified Halloween event replaces the annual Fright Fest the park holds this time of year. Instead of the usual haunted attractions, guests can expect friendlier ghouls and other Halloween figures positioned in open air spaces.

Six Flags has also planned new dolphin and sea lion shows, as part of efforts to offer more opportunities for guests to meet and learn about the animals in the park’s care.

“Working with health advisors and our own safety experts, we’ve created a modified version of our popular Fright Fest event that provides lots of signature Six Flags thrills in a safe and fun manner,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We will operate BOO 2020! the same way we have operated our parks all summer… with mask requirements, advance reservations, daily temperature checks for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”

Rides will not be in operation because of health and safety reasons.

Visitors to Six Flags' BOO 2020! Halloween event must make reservations, as park officials said attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and to ensure safe social distancing practices.

Other safety measures include:

All team members and all guests 3 years and older will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks.

No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some eerie outdoor areas will remain in place with social distancing strictly enforced.

A limited number of friendly ghouls will always remain at least six feet away from guests and each other.

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Props, tables, benches, handrails, and all dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park.

BOO 2020! will operate Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 17 through Nov. 1, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.