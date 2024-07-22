Six Flags enforces new youth chaperone policy

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom will start enforcing a chaperone policy for youth beginning this Friday.

All guests 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 to gain admission to the park. The chaperone must stay with the youth for the duration of their visit.

"Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone when the Chaperone Policy is in effect will be ejected," the theme park said.

Guests ages 16 and above may be asked to show identification.

The policy will be in effect each day from 4 p.m. until the park closes, and officials may adjust the start time if necessary.

Last May, the Contra Costa County Fair in Antioch adopted a similar policy following multiple large fights involving young people.

Guests 18 and younger were required to have an adult chaperone 25 or older.