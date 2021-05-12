Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopening in later this month

article

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord is welcoming guests back to the popular water park later this month for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park will operate at a reduced attendance capacity, first inviting membership holders and people with season passes to return on May 22 and May 23 before opening the site to the general public for Memorial Day weekend.

The park has not been open since ending its typical season in October 2019.

"As the temperatures rise and summer quickly approaches, we know our guests are anxious to visit Hurricane Harbor to cool off and enjoy the incredible experiences Six Flags is known for," park president Janine Durette said in a news release. "Just as we have done successfully at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, we are looking forward to providing a safe and fun outdoor environment for Northern California families to spend time together."

To address COVID-19 concerns, the amusement park implemented a health safety plan that includes transparent markers for social distancing placed throughout the park, mandatory masks for guests above 2 years old worn at all times except when on water attractions, and contactless services such as self-service for dining, body temperature screenings, and bag checks.

Advertisement

All visitors purchasing a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation for a time slot at www.sixflags.com/reserve.