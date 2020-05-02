SJPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting

article

Officers fired at a suspect who drew a firearm during an encounter Friday night in East San Jose but nobody was injured, police said Saturday.

The officers found the suspect shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of N. King Road and Duffy Way, and the suspect tried to run away, according to a release from San Jose police.

When the suspect drew a firearm, one of the officers fired at

least one round, police said.

The suspect and the officers weren't injured in the incident and

the suspect was arrested.

The department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The suspect's name wasn't released and police didn't say why they were being sought.



