SJPD officer seen on video kicking, dragging women charged

A San Jose police officer who was captured on video kicking and dragging a woman in a Mcdonald's parking lot in late July could face two years in jail.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Officer Matthew Rodriguez, 36, with unlawful assault and battery under the color of authority. If convicted of the misdemeanor crime, he could be sentenced to two years behind bars, the district attorney's office said.

No officer should use more force than necessary to take a person into custody. When they do, they not only commit a crime, they weaken the bonds of trust with the community that so many excellent police officers have worked their entire careers to build," — -District Attorney Jeff Rosen

The July 23 incident was captured on body cam and witness video. It shows Officer Rodriguez allegedly beating the woman after he and another officer made a traffic stop at around 5:45 p.m. at a McDonald's parking lot on E. Santa Clara Street and N. 27th Street.

Authorities said the two officers reported that they had located a car that was wanted for evading police on two separate occasions, including the day prior, with a man behind the wheel.

The officers drove up behind the car that was being driven by a 39-year-old woman. Also in the car was the driver's friend in the front passenger seat and two children, ages 7 and 3, in the back seat, the district attorney's office said.

Officer Rodriguez, who has 11 years on the force, ordered the woman out of the car, to which she complied and got down on the ground.

Authorities said Rodriguez told the woman, "I’m going to kick you in the (expletive) face,” and proceeded to kick her in the stomach. In the minute-long witness video, Rodriguez can be seen dragging the woman for several feet while she was in handcuffs.

Rodriguez reported that the woman was not complying with his commands, but the district attorney's office said video footage of what actually transpired contradicts the officer's report and shows the driver trying to comply with his orders.

The victim suffered contusions and lacerations to her face, stomach, and legs, officials said.

After the incident, she was taken to Santa Clara County Jail for driving on a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. All of those charges were later dropped.

Officer Rodriguez had been on administrative leave for his involvement in the incident. The district attorney's office said he will surrender on the warrant and will be arraigned on the charge.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the department conducted a thorough investigation before passing the findings on to the district attorney.

"These types of investigations are deeply disappointing but are necessary. Every day hundreds of San Jose officers patrol our city and encounter similarly challenging circumstances and navigate them appropriately," Garcia said.

The San Jose Police Department has recently come under fire for its use of force involving the handling of protesters at George Floyd rallies around the city.