Ski shops loving the early Sierra snow blanket

The pandemic alone cost the U.S. ski industry $2 billion and weather changes have been chipping away at the industry as well. But, the ski Industry is one of the nation's most resilient, finding ways not just to survive, but thrive.

Only the best ski shops have survived the pandemic and they are hoping that this year's great start, will make it a banner year.

For a half century, the Uli Seiler Ski Shop in Kentfield has been a place where customers tell us, service always comes before and after the sale. Knowing that early snow guaranteed that some ski areas would be open this weekend, people have been coming into the shop in droves. "Yesterday it felt like it was a December day in here and usually December, we're just crazy busy," said Siler Ski Shop co-owner SteveThunen.



Many of these customers will soon be in Tahoe, just in case Mother Nature changes her mind. "It's kind of a dream start to a season I think. So, being able to ski this weekend will be pretty incredible and I just hope it keeps going. You don't want a warm spell in December that ruins everything," said Fairfax customer, Cameron Olean.

"Every year, we always hope that it's gonna keep snowing, you know, like last year we had big storms in December and then you know, we didn't, you know, have any for a month and a half," said El Sobrante customer Dan Maloney.

"You wouldn't really get going until maybe Christmas, but, it's beautiful when we can get that early snow. It's just so fun," said Thunren.

Though technology and agriculture are far bigger industries, this one is critical because it's one of those things that draw people to California all the time, to visit and to live. Supply chain delays have seen some inventory come here a month late.

But, as we learned, something else has interfered with getting everything in. "The other challenge we're facing is, a large amount of ski gear is made in Ukraine, and so, those factories are being forced to shut for air raids and other things," said Thunen.

For this shop, many older customers say that skiing has become a generational family experience. "They had come here as a child and now they're back with their grandchildren and the beauty of skiing; three generations of families can go ski together and there aren't many sports where you can do that," said Gabrielle Thunen the Ski Shop's other co-owner.

To be sure, ski shops need the business, ski areas need the skiers, and skiers need one of those awesome seasons that keeps them coming back.

