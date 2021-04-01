Slur hurled at Filipina medical worker shoved to ground in Los Gatos hate crime

Police say a woman who works in the medical field and who was wearing scrubs was attacked from behind while walking in Los Gatos this week.

On Tuesday March 30, at around 5 p.m., the 40-year-old Filipina woman was in the area of Los Gatos Boulevard and Garden Lane. Police say she was shoved from behind to the ground without provocation. The man who shoved her yelled, "Go back to [expletive] China!" as she fell.

Map of Los Gatos hate crime area.

Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department Police Chief Peter Decena, is asking for help in this hate crime and posted a YouTube video.

The victim turned around while on the ground and saw the suspect riding away on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male with tan skin or a light skinned Hispanic. He was wearing a black or grey bicycle helmet, a dark-colored neck gaiter. He had a black t-shirt with white writing on the back and dark jeans.

The suspect was last seen riding southbound on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police did not offer an age range for the suspect.

Chief Decena said the victim was not injured but was shaken by what had happened.

If you have information that can help lead to the arrest of this suspect, contact (408) 354-8600.