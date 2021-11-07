Small plane makes unscheduled landing in Woodside horse park

A small plane made an unscheduled landing in an equestrienne facility Sunday in the town of Woodside, according the San Mateo County Fire Department.

The single-engine Bellanca Citabria 7ECA landed safely around noon after the pilot reported a possible fuel leak and declared an emergency, according to the FAA. The registration number is N504B.

The two occupants aboard the plane were uninjured.

Officials haven't confirmed if there were any injuries during the landing. The plane landed in an open field at the Horse Park in Woodside, located at 3674 Sand Hill Road.

According to their website, the facility is closed to equestrienne events today.