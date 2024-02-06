Soccer fan stabbed at Levi's Stadium sues Santa Clara, 49ers

A soccer fan who was stabbed during a Gold Cup match at Levi's Stadium last summer is now suing the city of Santa Clara and the 49ers.

The NFL manages the stadium.



Emmanuel Soto filed the lawsuit alleging inadequate security allowed his attacker to bring a knife into the stadium, the Mercury News reported.

Soto argues that the game was "high profile," between two known rivals and that it wasn’t staffed with security accordingly. He argued that his injuries could have been prevented "through reasonable measures," such as ejecting people "exhibiting drunk or disorderly conduct, throwing or launching objects at other persons, or those persons exhibiting violent conduct/behavior."

He's seeking $35,000 in damages after being stabbed several times.

A spokesperson for Levi’s Stadium declined to comment on the lawsuit, but last year told The Mercury News that the security team "regularly evaluates our security protocols and are in the process of conducting an internal investigation alongside Santa Clara Police to identify areas for improvement."

Police arrested a suspect several days after the attack, which occurred during a soccer match between Mexico and Qatar.

