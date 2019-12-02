Somber anniversary: 3 years since deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire

Monday marks three years since the deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire in Oakland.

A fire tore through that Oakland warehouse on December 2, 2016, killing 36 people.

Cash Askew, 22

Em Bohlka, 33

Jonathan Bernbaum, 34

Barrett Clark, 35

David Cline, 24

Micah Danemayer, 28

Billy Dixon, 35

Chelsea Dolan, 33

Alex Ghassan, 35

Nick Gomez-Hall, 25

Michela Gregory, 20

Sara Hoda, 30

Travis Hough, 35

Johnny Igaz, 34

Ara Jo, 29

Donna Kellogg, 32

Amanda Kershaw, 34

Edmond Lapine, 34

Griffin Madden, 23

Joseph Matlock, 36

Jason McCarty, 36

Draven McGill, 17

Jennifer Mendiola, 35

Jennifer Morris, 21

Feral Pines, 29

Vanessa Plotkin, 21

Wolfgang Renner, 61

Hanna Ruax, 32

Benjamin Runnels, 32

Nicole Siegrist, 29

Michele Sylvan, 37

Jennifer Kiyomi Tanouye, 31

Alex Vega, 22

Peter Wadsworth, 38

Nick Walrath, 31

Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32

The building was used for un-permitted concerts and was also a living space for artists.

Two men were charged following the deadly fire. A jury acquitted Max Harris of all 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter but was deadlocked on a verdict for the second defendant, Derick Almena, who will be re-tried in March.