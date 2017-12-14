Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena spoke to KTVU in his first interview since a jury hung on his fate in the deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, a day before he learns whether prosecutors will retry him.   "I want to go home. Now. Soon. Tomorrow," Almena said during an hourlong interview Thursday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

