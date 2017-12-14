Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship Fire
Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people, Alameda County prosecutors said Friday, a month after a judge declared a mistrial in his case.
Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision
Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena spoke to KTVU in his first interview since a jury hung on his fate in the deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, a day before he learns whether prosecutors will retry him. "I want to go home. Now. Soon. Tomorrow," Almena said during an hourlong interview Thursday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Juror in Ghost Ship trial shares details of deliberations, verdict
One of the jurors from the Ghost Ship trial said on Friday that initially, one of the members on the panel insisted that Max Harris was guilty.
KTVU's Ghost Ship trial courtroom blog
This is the Ghost Ship Trial blog by KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee and KTVU staff. Check back here for continuous updates on the case.
2 will go to trial over 36 deaths in Oakland warehouse fire
Two California men will go to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of 36 partygoers in the worst building fire in the U.S. in more than a decade, a judge ruled Thursday.
2 witnesses describe Ghost Ship Warehouse as 'death trap'
Two witnesses at the preliminary hearing for Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris described the structure in Oakland's Fruitvale district where 36 people perished in a fire last year as a death trap.
Family lets go of grief, works to help artists after Ghost Ship fire
When Jonathan Bernbaum died in the Ghost Ship fire last December, his family had several choices. They could be angry, they could sue, they could mope.
"A great burden": Wife of Ghost Ship's Derick Almena talks to KTVU
A year after the deadly Ghost Ship fire, the wife of master tenant Derick Almena is standing by her husband, raising three children, and trying to make ends meet while he sits in jail.
Exclusive jailhouse interview: Ghost Ship's Derick Almena says others should share in the blame
Derick Almena gets it. He gets why he’s behind bars at Santa Rita Jail, effectively in solitary confinement, on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each of the lives lost in the Ghost Ship fire nearly one year ago.
Ghost Ship warehouse owner receives $3M insurance payout from deadly fire: 2 Investigates
The owner of the Ghost Ship warehouse, Chor Ng, is set to receive an insurance payout worth more than $3 million in the wake of the fire that killed 36 people, 2 Investigates has learned.
Bail reduced for man charged in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
A judge today denied a defense motion to release Ghost Ship warehouse creative director Max Harris on his own recognizance in connection with the fire that killed 36 people at the Oakland warehouse district last December.
Warehouse fire suspects in court
Two suspects who have been charged in the fatal fire at Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse were in court. Henry Lee reports.
Criminal charges filed against 2 men in fatal Oakland warehouse fire
The Alameda County District Attorney said on Monday that prosecutors have filed felony criminal charges stemming from the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire last year in which 36 people died.
First responders to warehouse fire honored
The Alameda Board of Supervisors honored the crews who were the first to respond to the blaze at the Ghost Ship warehouse. Alex Savidge reports.
Singer honors warehouse fire victims
Carletta Sue Kay performer in honor of Cash Askew and the other 35 victims who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.
Eviction fears after Oakland warehouse fire
Residents near the Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people expressed concern about eviction. Henry Lee reports.
Concert benefits Oakland warehouse fire victims
Fans attended a concert at Oakland's FOX Theater to help support the victims of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Cristina Rendon reports.
Lawyers reaching out to warehouse fire victims
Some law firms are using the Web to reach out to victims of the fatal Oakland warehouse fire. Tom Vacar reports.
Vigil honors warehouse victims
Friends and family gathered to pay tribute to the 36 victims killed in the fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale District. Cristina Rendon reports.