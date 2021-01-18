Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 6:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Some in Hawaii outraged mainland visitors received vaccine

By KTVU staff
Published 
Travel
KTVU FOX 2

People on vacation get vaccinated in Hawaii

People on vacation get vaccinated in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii - Many full-time residents of Hawaii are outraged to learn some recent mainland visitors to the islands managed to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Maui's top public health officer has revealed at least one traveler from California recently found a way to receive a shot while visiting the Hawaiian islands.

And Dr. Lorrin Pang believes several more travelers from the U.S. mainland also managed to get vaccinated.

The CDC allows you to be vaccinated at any site across the country if you meet the eligibility requirement.
 