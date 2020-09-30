Some Palo Alto students will be back in classroom in 2 weeks

Some students in Palo Alto will be back in the classroom in just two weeks.

On Tuesday night, the Palo Alto school board unanimously approved the reopening plan, despite some teachers and parents opposing the idea, according to the Palo Alto Daily Post.

Kids in kindergarten and 1st-grade can go now back to schools on Oct. 12; 2nd and 3rd graders can return on Oct. 26, and 4th and 5th graders can be back in the classroom on Nov. 9.

Middle and high schoolers won’t return until next semester.

Parents also have the option to continue distance learning for the year.



