Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo

The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return.

Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023.

His mother Takako Thorstad works for KTVU, and says her son is bipolar and was in a high manic state when he disappeared.

"He's a loving person and a great father" to his 15-year-old daughter, his mother said. "He's a big part of her life, so this is really hard on her."

He is described as a Black man with green eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Warriors sweatshirt and acid-washed jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vallejo Police Department at (707) 648-4488.