Song with AI-generated voices of Drake, The Weeknd eligible for Grammys

Artificial intelligence isn't just affecting political ads-- a song generated by AI to mimic the voices of Canadian musicians Drake and the Weeknd has been submitted for Grammy consideration.

Drake and The Weeknd, whose real names are Aubrey Drake Graham and Abel Tesfaye respectively, weren't actually involved in the making of the song, "heart on my sleeve."

An anonymous artist by the name of "ghostwriter" created the song and then had AI generate the sound of the artists' voices for it.

According to a New York Times report the recording academy says the song is eligible for consideration since it was written by a human.

