Sonoma County apologizes for COVID vaccination mistakes

Sonoma County is apologizing for some COVID vaccination mistakes.

People too young were vaccinated in error, and now as many as 9,000 future appointments have been canceled.

"Mistakes get made, and I'm going to guess more mistakes will be made because we're trying so hard to get this right," said Chris Coursey, Vice-Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, at a Monday briefing.

The mix-up occurred at a new vaccination clinic that opened last week at the Rohnert Park Community Center.

It is one of four that California has opened in different counties, as part of a pilot program with a health contractor.

"It's called Optum Serve and it was very easy," said Holly Wilson of Healdsburg, who was vaccinated Friday with her husband, Quin.

The couple marveled that they were able to book appointments so swiftly online.

"We've never heard of this company before, and may not again, until we get our second shot," said Quin, as they departed.

Now the OptumServe operation is in some disarray.

Over the weekend, it emerged that people over 65 had signed up in droves, filling the schedule through February.

Some had already been vaccinated.

But Sonoma County, unlike the state, gives a higher priority to people 75 and older.

When the mistake was discovered, it forced mass cancellations of sign-ups.

"I'm sorry to the thousands of people who were confused and disappointed," said Coursey. "We hold ourselves accountable, we hold our staffs accountable and we're trying to do the right thing here."

The right thing, according to Public Health, is to vaccinate the most vulnerable first.

Residents over age 75 make up 10% of Sonoma County's population but two-thirds of the COVID deaths.

Unbeknownst to her, Holly Wilson, at age 71, did not qualify for the shot she received.

Her husband, at 81, did meet the criteria.

"This whole thing is very erratic," said Quin Wilson. "And we only found out about this place about 3 or 4 days ago before, from a friend."

The flawed scheduling link was spread widely on social media.

That's also where many people are venting their discontent now.

Some express regret they unwittingly took a dose away from someone else.

Many people are angry at the lack of oversight, and even call the canceled appointments "incompetent and cruel."

"Sometimes it feels like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole," said Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins, explaining that there are disconnects between private enterprise, government systems and health care institutions. "But as elected officials, the buck always stops with us."

Hopkins expressed hope that once the oldest group is served, those 65 and older will also be vaccinated by the end of February.

"My heart goes out to them, to think that you have this hope and then have it taken away, is very difficult emotionally."

Outside the OptumServe site Monday evening, a Petaluma man arrived with questions only to find the Community Center had shut-down vaccinations early.

"If it's my turn, it's my turn, if I need to wait, I'll wait," said Glenn Goldan, 68.

He had signed up for vaccination before the mistake was caught, and received a notice of cancellation on Monday.

"One would think they had prepared in advance and have their act together," complained Goldan.

"We knew that vaccination was coming for some time."

The age criteria was not OptumServe's only glitch.

Their site also scheduled people for a second follow-up shot as little as one week after the first, when a 3-week gap is advised.

Those appointments have been canceled as well.

But all who were vaccinated, regardless of age, will be re-scheduled for a booster shot, so that the initial dose is not wasted.