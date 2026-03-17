Sonoma County authorities ID man shot by police during journalist ride-along

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The Brief 46-year-old Eric Keith Brown was shot on Thursday morning just north of downtown Santa Rosa, while a Press Democrat photojournalist was riding with the officer. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remained as of Tuesday. The Press Democrat characterized the shooting as a wellness check gone wrong.



The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and wounded by Santa Rosa police while on a ride-along with a photojournalist.

Wellness check gone wrong

What we know:

46-year-old Eric Keith Brown of Santa Rosa was shot on Thursday morning near 10th and Washington streets, just north of downtown Santa Rosa, while a Press Democrat photojournalist was riding with the officer.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remained as of Tuesday. The SCSO said Brown is expected to survive.

During the Thursday morning ride-along, officers were dispatched to a report of an unwanted person who may have been sleeping in a driveway at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 398 Tenth Street, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Santa Rosa Police Department Officer Taylor McDonagh – who the sheriff’s department said has over six years of experience as a police officer – arrived at the scene and spoke with Brown, who authorities said "was evasive and largely non-responsive to her questions."

"On Washington Street, Brown turned around and aggressively walked toward Officer McDonagh while she continued asking questions," the sheriff’s department said. "Officer McDonagh told Brown not to come near her as she retreated to the street toward her patrol car. Officer McDonagh unholstered her taser, pointed it at Brown, and requested emergency backup."

Man was allegedly uncooperative

Dig deeper:

Brown allegedly yelled "I’m trying to die" while advancing on McDonagh, and the officer tased the man twice, though he was not stopped.

Brown then allegedly said "Shoot me, I can die right now," and McDonagh unholstered her firearm while backing away and repeatedly ordering Brown not to approach.

"Brown then began running at Officer McDonagh with his right arm at waist level and his left arm raised toward his right shoulder," the SCSO said. "He yelled ‘Shoot me’ multiple times while Officer McDonagh ordered him to stop and not to approach. Despite continued commands to stop, Brown kept advancing."

McDonagh fired at Brown twice, striking him once in the torso. Officers from Santa Rosa Junior College and the SRPD arrived soon after the shooting and began providing Brown with aid before he was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Brown was arrested and issued a citation for felony resisting arrest through threats or violence, the sheriff’s department said.

The fallout:

The Press Democrat characterized the shooting as a wellness check gone wrong.

McDonagh has been placed on routine paid administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is conducted.