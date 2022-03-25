article

Sonoma County is now the first Bay Area county to be classified as being under "extreme drought" conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest map this week and it shows the entire county in red.

Red signifies extreme drought.

That's the second most intense drought category; only behind "exceptional drought."

It's a change from just a week ago, when only part of the county was in red.

Most of the state remains in "orange," categorized as "severe drought" conditions.