Expand / Collapse search

Sonoma County is in 'extreme drought' conditions

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sonoma County
KTVU FOX 2
article

 Water is released into Dry Creek from Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma, a large North Coast reservoir of drinking water that has fallen to 38% capacity, on March 22, 2022, near Healdsburg, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sonoma County is now the first Bay Area county to be classified as being under "extreme drought" conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest map this week and it shows the entire county in red. 

Red signifies extreme drought.

That's the second most intense drought category; only behind "exceptional drought." 

It's a change from just a week ago, when only part of the county was in red.

Most of the state remains in "orange," categorized as "severe drought" conditions.