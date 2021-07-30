Sonoma County jail faces second COVID outbreak in six months

The Sonoma County jail is experiencing another round of COVID outbreaks with 31 people testing positive, the second one in six months.

The outbreak began on July 23 among those who were recently booked into the jail, the Sheriff Office told the Press Democrat. None of the people contracted with the virus have any symptoms.

People who were exposed to the virus included 12 jail staff members have been placed in quarantine for two weeks, according to the Press Democrat.

SEE ALSO: Sonoma County urges vaccinations as hospitalizations and deaths of unvaccinated residents ticks up

Sonoma County health officials announced Monday 70% of residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the county continues to have an average of 40 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized daily in July, compared to an average of 10 on any given day last month.

Advertisement

The county urged residents to get vaccinated as health officials said the 83% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 100% of the people in the intensive care units are unvaccinated.