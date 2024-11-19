Sonoma County mandates face masks for health care workers

Health care workers in Sonoma County must wear face masks in patient care areas.

The county's interim health officer issued the order because of increasing risks of illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

"Each year, we see that higher rates of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that can cause severe respiratory infections occur between late fall and spring," said Dr. Karen Smith, Sonoma County’s interim health officer. "Influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses infect tens of millions in the United States each year and can result in serious medical outcomes, including hospitalizations and death."

The mask order applies to staff at all health care facilities in the county, including hospitals, dialysis centers, and skilled nursing facilities.

The order will remain in place through April 30.

All other Bay Area counties, except Marin and Solano, have a face mask requirement at medical facilities.