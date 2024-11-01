Specific mask mandates go into effect in 6 Bay Area counties

Six Bay Area counties are requiring health care workers to once again wear face masks starting on Friday.

This mandate is only in medical buildings where patients are being cared for.

The orders require masks to be worn in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

In some counties, this also includes places like private doctor offices, dental and optometry offices, physical therapy facilities and behavioral health care settings.

The counties with these requirements include San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Napa and San Mateo.

In Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, patients and visitors at those facilities must also wear masks, not just employees.

The mandates run through the end of March in most counties, but in Contra Costa it runs through April.

This time period is often deemed the winter respiratory virus period.

These orders are designed to reduce the spread of viruses that can cause the cold, flu and COVID.

Nearly every Bay Area county has a mask mandate starting in November, except Solano, Sonoma and Marin, which do not list one on their websites.