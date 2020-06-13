Sonoma County offering antibody testing to health care workers

article

Sonoma County has made novel coronavirus antibody testing available for county health care workers as of Friday.

Along with health care workers, testing is offered to first responders, as well as community members who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago.

Health care workers and first responders interested in participating in antibody testing should call (707) 565-4667 to learn next steps.

The county notes that "antibody testing is a blood test to identify if COVID 19 antibodies are present in the body. Testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity."