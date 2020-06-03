Sonoma County reopens coastal parks and beaches

Sonoma County reopened some of its regional parks and beaches along the coast on Wednesday.

Stillwater, Doran, and Gualala Point parks are now open to the public, including their parking areas and restrooms.

Picnic and camping areas remain closed, but soaking up the sun on a blanket is allowed.

All vistors must practice social distancing and wear face coverings when they come within 6 feet of people who are not members of their household, county health officials said.

The parks and beaches were ordered closed in mid-March, but the community's diligence in complying with the county's stay-at-home order, social distancing, and the use of face masks show indications that the COVID-19 curve is flattening, authorities said.