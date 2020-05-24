Sonoma County reopens restaurants, bars - with new rules

Life feels a little more normal in Sonoma County this holiday weekend. The county got the green light to move deeper into phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.

Sonoma County’s new health order went into effect Saturday at midnight.

Restaurants in the county can now open, but can only serve meals to customers outside. That means businesses without outdoor seating areas have to get creative. Pete’s Henny Penny’s Restaurant in Petaluma is one of them.

“This will be the first day ever for Henny Penny’s to have outdoor patio seating,” said owner Eleni Magoulas.

The owners put up a barrier in their parking lot and added tables and chairs for customers. They can pick up a takeout order and have seat outside.

“I was eating in my truck you know how painful that can be, so it’s good to sit down,” said customer Pat Wilson.

In this part of phase two, wineries, breweries and bars can open for outdoor dining if meals are served. They can offer curbside pickup and delivery as well.

Kendall-Jackson and La Crema wineries both opened to customers Sunday.

The changes come with rules though. The new health order said tables have to be limited to people who live in the same house. “If they’re together they get seated together,” said Magoulas.

Also in phase two, day camps can reopen, drive in ceremonies, like graduations and religious services, can happen as long people stay in their cars, in person faith-based counseling is allowed if virtual sessions aren’t possible and libraries can offer curbside pickup.