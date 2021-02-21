Sonoma County Sheriff and DEA seize 19 pounds of meth, 7 arrested

article

An investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration led to the arrests of seven people and the seizure of about 19 pounds of methamphetamine last week, officials said.

Five search warrants were served in the Santa Rosa area and one in San Jose on Wednesday and along with the haul of drugs, packaging material and $12,000 in cash were recovered.

Five suspects were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Christian Mondragon-Mendoza, 22, and Aida Sanchez-Lopez, 23, both of Santa Rosa, were booked for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transporting of a controlled substance, felony transporting of a controlled substance for sale, and felony conspiracy, and are being held on $100,000 bail.

Antonio Cruz-Rochin, 26, described as a Santa Rosa transient, was booked for violation of probation, being an unlicensed driver, and having a concealed dirk or dagger, and was released on citation.

Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office/Facebook.

Jacqueline Leon-Ortiz, 22, of Santa Rosa was booked for felony possession of controlled substance for sale, felony conspiracy, and felony child cruelty, and was released on citation.

Macey Hester, 23, of Santa Rosa, was booked for felony possession of controlled substance for sale and felony conspiracy, and released on citation.

Arrested and booked for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale and felony conspiracy in San Jose were Karen Chavez, 29, and Cesar Rojas-Jimenez, 29, both of San Jose.

Sonoma County investigators worked with police and DEA agents from Santa Rosa, Oakland and San Jose on the case.