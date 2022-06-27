Sonoma County wildfire fully contained, Cal Fire says

article

A wildfire has been fully contained in Sonoma County Monday afternoon, Cal Fire officials say. The Roblar incident was first reported just after 3 p.m.

Rancho Adobe Fire Department put out an alert to say the fire was burning on Roblar and Canfield roads, west of Cotati and east of Bloomfield.

Cal Fire's LNU unit said a full response was en route. They have mapped the fire at 63 acres. The fire was 100% contained by 6 p.m.