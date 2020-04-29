Source: Gov. Newsom to announce closure of all beaches and state parks

article

A source has provided FOX 11 investigative reporter Bill Melugin with a law enforcement bulletin that will be sent out to all California police chiefs notifying them that Gov. Newsom will announce Thursday that he is closing all beaches and state parks effective Friday, May 1st.

The decision comes after Newsom sharply criticized beachgoers in Orange County for crowding beaches by the thousands this past weekend.

Read the bulletin here:



This is a developing news story.