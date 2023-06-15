South Bay pizza place generates Father's Day special using AI

Silicon Valley has always been known for emerging technologies, and now one restaurant claims the first ever Chat GPT pizza has been created.

Tony and Alba’s Pizza on Steven’s Creek Boulevard in San Jose always has a ‘pizza of the month.’ This month, co-owner and Chief Pizza Officer- Al Vallorz says at first he was just checking out the application, saying he’s been using Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that processes information in a convenient way, for a couple of different things.

"I had it write a song about Tony and Alba’s and my wife actually agreed, it wasn’t that bad, but it needs music now."

"Then I got an idea…'What about using AI for the pizza of the month?!' So I said "AI let’s do it. Let’s make a Father's Day pizza. Within 15 seconds, it produced it!"

The pizza starts with the family recipe for dough, red sauce and cheese of course; the toppings include sausage, bacon, pepperoni, red onions, and after it comes out of the 400-degree oven, chopped cilantro tops the pizza with a sprinkle of green.

As for how the customers like it?

Diana Vallorz says of her husband, "He likes tech of course, and keeping up with the technology. First he had (Chat GPT) write a story about our granddaughter, and then he decided to have it design a pizza, and it came up with these ingredients -- it sounded good. So we put it on the menu, as the pizza of the month."

Back in the early years of the restaurant, an engineer at Sun Microsystems wrote a script of programming code that would send a fax to Tony and Alba’s with a pizza order. Al Vallorz says, "We were the first online ordering in the nation. One of the engineers had our menu online and the program pushed the order for the pizza you wanted. Then it would fax it to our place!"

Vallorz smiled as he reflected on how far everything, including technology and pizza have come. "Can you imagine faxing your order and now you have AI."

When Diana Vallorz was asked how the customers like the AI pizza; she replied, "Very well actually! Most millennials will try it, not as many older people will try it. But most of the younger crowd in their thirties and forties, they like it.