South Bay preps for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara

With less than a month to go before Super Bowl 60 kicks off in Santa Clara, officials across the Bay Area are finalizing plans for a slate of events leading up to the NFL’s biggest game.

Timeline:

The last time the Super Bowl was hosted in the Bay Area was a decade ago, when most fan events and parties were centered in downtown San Francisco.

This year, while San Francisco will again host an NFL fan zone along with concerts and other festivities, organizers say more activities will be spread throughout the South Bay.

In San Jose, San Pedro Square will be designated an "entertainment zone," a move aimed at driving foot traffic to nearby bars, restaurants and other businesses.

What they're saying:

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the city has invested about $5 million — through a combination of public funding and private donations — to host concerts, tailgates, a fan zone, food events and drone shows ahead of the game.

"San Jose is going to be putting on the party for the Super Bowl," Mahan said, adding that city leaders wanted to ensure residents in San Jose and the South Bay could take part even if they are unable to attend the game itself.

Public safety agencies are also preparing for the influx of visitors. Lt. Eric Lagergren of the Santa Clara Police Department said law enforcement has been coordinating with local, regional and state partners to deploy extensive safety measures for the events.

The NFL and the Bay Area Host Committee have pledged to support small businesses in the South Bay by helping them market themselves and capitalize on Super Bowl-related events. Organizers have also launched a hiring program to train and employ temporary workers for various Super Bowl activities.

By the numbers:

The game is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans from around the world and generate an estimated $630 million in economic revenue for the region.

Most Super Bowl 60 parties and events are scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 1.