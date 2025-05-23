South SF middle school teacher arrested for sex crimes against students: police

A teacher at a South San Francisco middle school was arrested Thursday after police say he was involved with inappropriate behavior toward students.

Police arrested 36-year-old Ahmad Rafah at his home.

Rafah worked at the Parkway Heights Middle School, police said.

Authorities began their investigation into Rafah on May 2, and he was put on administrative leave by the South San Francisco Unified School District, officials said.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on 11 counts of lewd or lascivious acts toward children and one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Parkway Heights Middle School and South San Francisco Union School District officials for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many potential victims there may be in this case.

It also wasn't immediately known if the incidents occurred on school grounds or during school hours.

Because of the students' age, police are not identifying the victims involved.

What's next:

Police are asking those with information about this case to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.

