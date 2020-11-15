Southwest begins flights to Palm Springs
OAKLAND, Calif. - Today is the first day to travel on Southwest Airlines flights between Oakland and Palm Springs.
The popular airline is also launching service to the desert oasis for the first time from Phoenix and Denver.
Palm Springs' city manager says that people have been asking for the airline to serve the airport there.
The additional flight options are expected to result in increased tourism money.
Last month, Oakland International Airport also began providing free, rapid COVID-19 testing.