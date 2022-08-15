Southwest flight bound for Hawaii forced to return to Oakland after a "mechanical issue”

article

A Southwest Airlines flight departing Oakland International Airport bound for Hawaii returned to Oakland a few hours after takeoff on Monday. According to FlightAware, flight 1281 departed at 9:30 a.m. and landed again at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The airline says the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" that required review.

Southwest says the jet landed uneventfully and made its way to the gate safely. The plane was swapped, and the journey will be completed.

"As always, Safety is Southwest’s unwavering priority, and we appreciate the support and patience of our Customers and Crew," the airline said in a statement to KTVU.