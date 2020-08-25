Spare the Air alert extended as smoky conditions linger across Bay Area

article

Air quality in much of the Bay Area is expected to be poor over the coming days, leading authorities to extend the Spare the Air alert through Friday.

Smoke-filled skies are likely to make it unhealthy for sensitive groups, like the elderly and small children, until the forecast improves on Saturday. In some parts of the Bay Area,

it will be even worse in much of the East Bay and smaller sections of the North Bay and Santa Clara county. In those areas, sustained exposure to the particles in the air would be unhealthy for all people.

This alert has been extended already as firefighters have battled multiple fire spread across many counties.

"It is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure," the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says. "If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside."