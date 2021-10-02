Spare the Air alert extended through Sunday

article

A regional Spare the Air alert has been extended through Sunday. Air quality officials say high temperatures and wildfire smoke will continue to increase smog build up.

That means try to avoid driving if you can, or carpool and use public transit if available.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District says the alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels.

People can experience throat irritation, chest pains, asthma can be triggered, and bronchitis and emphysema can be worsened from smog.

Officials say the particulate matter from wildfire smoke can irritate eyes and airways and cause coughing and dry, scratchy throats as well as irritated sinuses.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses who are especially sensitive, should stay indoors if possible to avoid exposure.

For more information about Spare the Air, visit sparetheair.org.