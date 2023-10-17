Newsom signs bill approving speed cameras in these California cities

Slow down!

Speed cameras are coming to six California cities, including three right here in Southern California.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed into law AB-645, which allows the installation of cameras on a trial basis in the following cities: Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.

Speed cameras will issue automatic tickets for drivers going at least 11 mph over the speed limit.

SUGGESTED:

The cameras would be prioritized in areas around schools, high-injury intersections, and known street racing corridors, to reduce speeding and traffic fatalities.

Civil penalties would be $50, $100, $200 or $500 for exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph, 16 mph, 26 mph and over 100 mph.

The first violation notice would be a warning.

The pilot program would last five years and then be assessed.

If the program is successful in the pilot cities, it could be expanded throughout California.

Revenue from speeding tickets will be used toward engineering, safer streets, and infrastructure.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, from 2005 to 2014, more than 112,000 people died in a crash involving speed.

Los Angeles saw a record 312 fatalities in 2022. According to a report from Streets Are For Everyone, speed has been the single largest factor for all traffic collisions in Los Angeles every year since before 2011.

Data from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health revealed traffic deaths are the leading cause of death of people under the age of 30.

Speed cameras are used in more than 150 cities elsewhere in the U.S. In New York City, data showed a 73% reduction in speeding, and worldwide, countries including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand found crash reductions ranging from 5 to 69%.



