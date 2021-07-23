Stanford requiring vaccinations for fall as new breakthrough cases reported

Stanford University is requiring that all students submit proof of vaccination for the fall semester as breakthrough cases tick upward.

The university confirmed that seven people on campus tested positive for COVID this week. School officials said all seven were vaccinated and had symptoms.

Students taking summer courses on campus must follow safety protocols, like testing regularly for COVID if they haven't received the vaccine.

Students returning to campus in the fall must be fully vaccinated. But there are exceptions.

Students can request an appeal to opt out of receiving the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. If approved, those students will need to take regular COVID tests.

The university said in a statement, "All students will be asked about their vaccine status prior to their arrival on campus for the fall quarter. We will work to help arriving students obtain a vaccination if they have been unable to obtain one at their home location."

Students who were on campus Wednesday said the new requirement shouldn't be a problem.

The university said of the students who've already disclosed their vaccine status, 90% of them have gotten shots.

Suchit Rout, a master's student at Stanford, said, "I think it's important for the public health in general to get it.

Added another student, "I'm on board with it. It makes me feel more comfortable on campus."

Stanford already requires face masks inside public spots on campus like the bookstore, inside classrooms, and on public transportation.