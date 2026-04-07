Starbucks closes another Bay Area location

The Brief Starbucks announced in September its plan to close hundreds of stores around the world, which, at the time, included over 40 locations in the Bay Area. The downtown San Jose location that closed Sunday at 150 South First Street was not on the list announced in September. In a statement, the coffee company said it closed the South Bay location to "ensure a healthy store portfolio."



A Starbucks location in San Jose shut its doors for good on Sunday, leaving just two locations near the city's downtown area.

Starbucks announced in September its plan to close hundreds of stores around the world, which, at the time, included over 40 locations in the Bay Area. The location that closed Sunday at 150 South First Street was not on the list shared in September.

In a statement, the coffee company said it closed the downtown San Jose location to "ensure a healthy store portfolio."

"As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our business to ensure a healthy store portfolio. After careful consideration, we’ve determined it is best to close the store," the company said.

Nearby Starbucks locations

Local perspective:

Employees at the South First Street location will have the opportunity to relocate to another store nearby, the company said.

The two locations closest to the shuttered store are located at 181 East Santa Clara Street and on the San Jose State University campus.

Last fall, the Seattle-based company's CEO said the company had identified stores that lack a path to financial stability or the ability to create the environment customers expect. Those stores were slated to close.

Starbucks did not link this week's downtown San Jose closure to the wider shutdowns announced last fall. However, the company said that they "continually" evaluate their business – and that's what led to the decision to close the South First Street store.

For a full list of current Starbucks locations in San Jose, click here.