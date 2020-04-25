Status of COVID-19 in the state and Bay Area as of Saturday, April 25

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

At least 24 people at a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Mission District have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dolores Street Community Services, which manages the building. The COVID-19 positive cases at Casa Quezada, a 52-unit supportive housing site, include 22 residents and two staff members.

The East Bay Regional Park District has asked parks visitors to wear face masks or other face coverings in accordance with the Bay Area's recent COVID-19-related face covering order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Pleasanton and neighboring Livermore and Dublin are teaming with Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare to offer a drive-through novel coronavirus testing site for residents of the three cities that opens Monday. The service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and is available without an appointment needed.

The city of Healdsburg began offering zero-interest to help small brick-and-mortar businesses within city limits weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide COVID-19 numbers as of Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.: 41,137 cases, 1,651 deaths (39,254 cases, 1,562 deaths on Friday)

As of Saturday at 2:30 p.m., officials confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Advertisement

• Alameda County: 1,450 cases, 49 deaths (1,403 cases, 48 deaths on Friday)

• Contra Costa County: 805 cases, 25 deaths (786 cases, 23 deaths on Friday)

• Marin County: 212 cases, 12 deaths (209 cases, 11 deaths on Friday)

• Monterey County: 169 cases, 4 deaths (164 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

• Napa County: 60 cases, 2 deaths (58 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

• San Francisco County: 1,354 cases, 22 deaths (1,340 cases, 22 deaths on Friday)

• San Mateo County: 1,020 cases, 41 deaths (989 cases, 41 deaths on Friday)

• Santa Clara County: 2,040 cases, 99 deaths (2,018 cases, 98 deaths on Friday)

• Santa Cruz County: 115 cases, 2 deaths (115 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

• Solano County: 199 cases, 4 deaths (191 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

• Sonoma County: 217 cases, 2 deaths (216 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)