Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments and case numbers

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon include:



Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel announced Thursday that the county has been flagged by the state for a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with shutdowns of many types of indoor businesses and activities imminent. The county was flagged Wednesday after passing 100 cases per 100,000 residents and is currently over 850 cases countywide,

according to Newel. More than 500 of those cases occurred in the last two weeks.

Marin County residents are allowed to use reusable shopping bags again as long as they carry them or leave them in a shopping cart and then bag their own items at the checkout, county officials said Wednesday. Marin County Public Health updated Appendix A of its shelter-in-place order for the coronavirus pandemic to remove the reusable bags ban installed March 31, according to a county news release.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 9,869 cases, 173 deaths (9,643 cases, 171 deaths on Wednesday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 6,425 cases, 102 deaths (6,202 cases, 102

deaths on Wednesday)

Advertisement

Marin County: 4,504 cases, 50 deaths (4,428 cases, 48 deaths on

Wednesday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 3,726 cases, 22 deaths (3,545 cases, 21 deaths on Wednesday)

Napa County: 711 cases, 8 deaths (685 cases, 7 deaths on

Wednesday)

San Francisco County: 5,564 cases, 55 deaths (5,459 cases, 53

deaths on Wednesday)

San Mateo County: 4,885 cases, 114 deaths (4,776 cases, 114 deaths on Wednesday)

Santa Clara County: 8,533 cases, 181 deaths (8,321 cases, 180

deaths on Wednesday)

Santa Cruz County: 878 cases, 4 deaths (848 cases, 3 deaths on

Wednesday)

Solano County: 3,070 cases, 35 deaths (2,857 cases, 35 deaths on Wednesday)

Sonoma County: 2,300 cases, 22 deaths (2,241 cases, 22 deaths on Wednesday)

Statewide: 425,616 cases, 8,027 deaths (413,576 cases, 7,870

deaths on Wednesday)