Moulin Rouge's iconic windmill available on Airbnb for $1

Moulin Rouge's iconic windmill in Paris, France, will be available for a one-night stay on select days beginning in June, Airbnb announced on Tuesday.

Guests can live out their 19th-century Parisian dreams by staying in the Belle Époque-inspired boudoir room inside the windmill, but there’s much more.

Those who stay at the Moulin Rouge will also be given backstage access and a private tour that highlights the history of the fabled landmark and its costume designers.

Opulent windmill boudoir-inspired bedroom. (Airbnb)

After the tour, guests can enjoy a traditional French three-course meal prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville on the rooftop terrace, according to Airbnb.

Claudine Van Den Bergh, a lead dancer and host of the Airbnb, will hold a meet and greet with guests in her dressing room and afterward, guests will be given the best seats to enjoy Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show "Féerie."

Also included will be a classic Parisian breakfast the morning after a night of festivities.

The private rooftop terrace sits right outside the door of the windmill Airbnb. (Airbnb)

This entire magical experience will cost just €1 a night which converts to about $1.05 in U.S. dollars.

"Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamor and grandeur of French Music Hall. The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged," said Van Den Bergh.

Belle Époque-inspired boudoir vanity and room. (Airbnb)

The windmill is situated in the heart of Montmartre in Paris and has been decorated under the advisement of 19th-century French historian, Jean-Claude Yon, to authentically renovate the windmill exactly as it would have been during the Belle Epoque Era, according to Airbnb.

The iconic red windmill and Moulin Rouge facade. (Airbnb)

"The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge. This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history," Yon said.

Sumptuously designed bedroom to transport guests back in time. (Airbnb)

There will be three individual one-night stays for two guests on June 13, 20 and 27.

Bookings will be available on Airbnb beginning May 17 at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) which is 1 p.m. U.S. EST.

